Allegiance Flag Supply Expanding Operations In Charleston County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 20, 2022 — Allegiance Flag Supply, a producer of high-quality American flags, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.2 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 2018, Allegiance Flag Supply utilizes American-sourced materials and seamstresses to produce high-quality flags that can withstand outside elements.

Located at 4213 Scott Street in North Charleston, Allegiance Flag Supply’s expansion will consolidate its operations to include a self-sustainable sew shop and distribution center which packages and ships products across the country.

The expansion is underway, and individuals interested in joining the Allegiance Flag Supply team should email info@showallegiance.com.

“Every stitch, every hem and every thread in our American flags are proudly made right here in Charleston, S.C.” -Allegiance Flag Supply Co-Founder Katie Lyon

“Team South Carolina is proud to see homegrown companies expand. Congratulations to Allegiance Flag Supply on this announcement, and we look forward to their success for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Allegiance Flag Supply’s growth is a testament to our state’s skilled labor force and business-friendly environment. We take pride in the fact that these high-quality flags are made right here in S.C.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Allegiance Flag Supply’s expansion is to be commended. Allegiance Flag Supply has confidence in our community to consolidate their operations and create local manufacturing jobs for our citizens. We stand by their efforts and look forward to a continued relationship.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor

Posted: January 21, 2022

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor