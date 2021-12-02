Peuterey Becomes A Bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland — December 2, 2021 — For some years now, Peuterey Group has made sustainability a concrete choice, promoting a change that can no longer wait. Convinced that collective responsibility can perfectly blend with creative ferment, the Group works to limit the environmental impact of its production, reduce waste and use recycled materials, selecting partners and suppliers who adopt the same social and environmental responsibility standards.

The Group intends to contribute to a more equitable, fair, and prosperous society by engaging in the production of functional, inclusive, and sustainable fashion, designed to last over time.

As a Bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER, Peuterey Group is committed to meeting the highest sustainability criteria, in particular with regard to resource efficiency, environmental impact, health and safety at work, and consumer protection.

The application of the Bluesign® Input Stream Management system eliminates the use and release of harmful chemicals along the entire production chain. With its holistic approach, the Bluesign® SYSTEM is the most rigorous standard for the textile industry, and adopting it means meeting these criteria without compromising the functionality, quality, or design of the products.

“We are thrilled to announce that leading Italian brand Peuterey decided to become a Bluesign® SYSTEM PARTNER, showing their strong commitment to the responsible use of resources, responsible production, and responsible chemistry. We look forward to supporting Peuterey on their quest towards excellence in sustainable fashion” said Kutay Saritosun, Head of Marketing and Communication, Bluesign®.

Francesca Lusini, President of Peuterey Group declared: “Attention to the environment and sustainability are the founding elements of our corporate genetic heritage. This is why we are committed every day to improving our environmental impact. We invest in research and innovation to obtain concrete results and insert them into our production processes: we reduce the waste of energy and materials, we use alternative products, certified raw materials, and cutting-edge technologies. We select innovative and eco-sustainable yarns, fibers, fabrics, padding without compromising thermal performance, water repellency or durability”.

In the name of a #betterfuture, Peuterey also commits itself every day to put a stop to the irresponsible consumption of natural resources, reducing waste, according to the principles of the circular economy. Thus was born the innovative Peuterey Recycle project, a limited edition that creatively rethinks the recovery of archival materials, bringing scraps, accessories, padding, and fabrics back to life – 0% Waste, 100% Creativity.

Today Peuterey Group uses feathers certified according to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and Down Pass standards for its collections; Primaloft, a high-performance technological material used as an alternative to feathers for padding and made from 100% recycled synthetic fibers; GOTS certified organic fabrics; Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certified recycled raw materials and environmentally friendly technical products such as fabrics made waterproof with the Teflon EcoElite treatment; ECONYL®, regenerated nylon starting from waste materials that has the exact same characteristics as that from a virgin source, but can be regenerated, recreated and remodeled indefinitely. Top performance, environmental sustainability, and design are thus perfectly combined in high-quality collections.

Posted December 2, 2021

Source: bluesign technologies ag