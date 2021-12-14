Call For Presentations For Techtextil Forum

FRANKFURT, Germany — December 14, 2021 — Techtextil 2022 to see the continuation of the 2019 open expert format with the Techtextil Forum. Proposals for presentations invited now.

In tune with the sector: On all four days of the coming Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for technical textiles and nonwovens — June 21-24, 2022 — the Techtextil Forum will be the multi-faceted setting for the exchange of ideas and information between exhibitors, visitors, researchers, developers and users of technical textiles with a host of lectures, discussions and interactive formats. Speakers interested in making a presentation at the Techtextil Forum are invited to submit their proposals by 16 February 2022.

“As in the past, the Techtextil Forum 2022 will be held in the exhibition hall itself, which will give both visitors and exhibitors the opportunity to listen to selected lectures or spontaneously contribute to discussions between appointments. The lectures will also be streamed and available on-demand. Thus, the exchange of ideas and information within the sector will not only enrich proceedings at the fair itself but also in the digital sphere after the doors have closed”, says Michael Jänecke, director Brand Management Technical Textiles and Textile Processing, Messe Frankfurt.

The themes of Techtextil Forum 2022

The focus of the coming Techtextil Forum will be on new developments, trends and potential areas of application for technical textiles, nonwovens and functional apparel textiles, as well as technologies, manufacturing processes and new products. Proposals for presentations can be made in the following fields: health (textiles in the medical sector / hygiene), interior, personal protective equipment and protection of objects (PPE), building textiles, (new) trends, textiles for mobility/moving around and sport & leisure. Speakers are invited to propose lectures, workshops or topics for discussion. The proposals must be submitted in English via the internet at https://techtextilforum2022.abstract­management.de. The contributions will be selected by an international programme committee of experts.

Further information about the call for presentations: techtextil.messefrankfurt.com/call-presentations.

Source: Messe Frankfurt