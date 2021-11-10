VDMA Technology Webtalk: Augmented Reality In The Textile Industry

FRANKFURT — November 10, 2021 — The next VDMA technology webtalk is scheduled for 18 November (2:00 – 3:30 pm CET) and will focus on Augmented Reality in the textile industry.

Industrial service processes often require a lot of travelling for experts and technicians to support customers, partners and colleagues with technical issues on textile machinery in production. Skilled workers are limited, and their time is too valuable for them to travel long distances for every service call. AR technology, remote support and standardized work instructions create the possibility to enable humans, machines and processes to interact efficiently, thereby deliver innovative services. This is the background of the VDMA’s next technology webtalk with the title “The beginning of the remote age. Augmented Reality powered processes in the textile industry”.

The speakers and their topics at a glance:

Mr Arash Rezaey, Aachen University (ITA):

AR/VR in the textile industry: What is possible and what is relevant?

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) offer new options for visualisation and interaction. Could these options be beneficial in industrial applications? How can an AR/VR system be developed? (www.ita.rwth-aachen.de)

Mr Martin Plutz and Mr Nikhil Venkateshan, company oculavis:

Empowering People with Augmented Reality

This presentation briefly shows how with the integration of new collaboration forms into industrial processes, services are more resilient, travel costs are reduced, machine downtimes are minimized and new digital business models in service for textile machinery manufacturers are made possible. (https://oculavis.de/en/home/)

Mr Veit Straubinger, SCHWING Technologies

SCHWING Technologies relies on remote service

The plant manufacturer offers customers virtual commissioning, maintenance or training worldwide. There is usually a short time between making an appointment and commissioning or servicing of the thermal cleaning systems. Repairs are carried out within hours. In addition to commissioning, maintenance and repairs, the new online customer service for the company’s systems also includes training, acceptance and other services. When selecting the software, Schwing focuses above all on German and certified quality, tested servers and GDPR-compliant data security.

After the presentations, the experts will be available to answer the participants’ questions.

Registration is possible via this link (no participation fee):

https://en.industryarena.com/vdma-textile-machinery/webinar/1373899383

Posted November 10, 2021

Source: VDMA