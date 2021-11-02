Solico Engineering Showcase Superyacht, Commercial And Small Boat Engineering Capabilities At METS 2021

OOSTERHOUT, The Netherlands — November 2, 2021 — Solico, a Maritime composite engineering specialist, will be exhibiting at METS 2021 in Amsterdam from the November 16-18, 2021. The Solico stand will highlight the company’s full spectrum of composite engineering capabilities, focusing on sailing superyachts, motor superyachts, commercial marine craft, and small boats. Also on display will be two of Solico’s most recent projects, an all-carbon fibre captive reel winch from superyacht spar and component specialist Rondal, and a scale model of the new 30’ Aeolos P30 race boat.

With more than 30 years’ experience in the maritime sector, Solico works alongside many of the leading shipyards and builders, providing smart composite engineering solutions for vessel hulls, decks, superstructures, rigs, hatches, hull doors, rudders, radar masts, bowsprits, winches, anchor systems, and even propellers.

Solico has worked with market leading composite spar and component builder Rondal on a wide variety of engineering projects and is delighted to be able to showcase one of these most recent marine applications at METS 2021. The stunning all composite Rondal halyard winch on display on the Solico stand, the middle-sized unit from a set of 3 winch sizes engineered by Solico, is designed for a nominal line load of 18,000kg. Solico completed the FE analysis, structural verification, and laminate specifications for the carbon prepreg winch housing and filament wound carbon fibre winch drum. Weight reduction in these highly loaded winch systems improves the overall efficiency of the sail handling package as well as contributing to stability improvements and allowing additional equipment to be carried onboard.

The Aeolos Performance 30 (P30) is a lightweight carbon racing yacht, optimised for single and double handed sailing from UAE based Aeolos Composites. Earlier in 2021, Solico delivered a complete composite engineering package for the P30 including structural verification, laminate lay-ups and production drawings for the yacht’s hull, deck, coach roof, bowsprit, keel, and rudder.

Unique to the Aeolos P30 design is the option to purchase a 1:10 scale fully functional radio-controlled version of this all-carbon fibre race boat. One of these smaller P30’s will be on display on the Solico stand, whilst the full-size version is completed in Dubai before starting sea trials imminently.

The Solico team will be on hand throughout METS 2021 on stand EF.315 and are looking forward to once again being able to meet face to face with new and existing clients, sharing their expertise, and creating the smartest composite engineering solutions.

Posted November 2, 2021

Source: Solico Engineering B.V.