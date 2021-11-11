Milliken & Company Announces Carbon-Neutral Flooring Portfolio

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — November 11, 2021 — Today, global manufacturer Milliken & Company announces a new milestone in its ongoing sustainability journey. All Milliken carpet, luxury vinyl tile and entryway tile products around the globe are now carbon neutral, offsetting carbon emissions in raw materials and manufacturing carbon footprint[1] using Verified Carbon Standard credits. This announcement, which anchors Milliken’s Flooring Business’s M/PACT initiative, is yet another part of the global manufacturer’s overarching commitment to sustainability, and specifically addresses carbon reduction to continue to support the fight against climate change.

“A healthy future requires a commitment to big goals and developing world-class expertise,” shares Halsey Cook, president and CEO for Milliken & Company. “By utilizing our materials science expertise across a range of industries, we can develop sustainable products. We can also ensure that we are doing our utmost to manufacture those products in a responsible manner. It will be collaborations and collective efforts that move the needle on sustainability.”

As part of M/PACT—a carbon-neutral initiative spearheaded by Milliken’s Flooring Business—the business commits to reductions in Milliken’s carbon emissions and waste output. “We are continuously working to remove unnecessary materials from our products, use recycled materials and reduce our dependence on oil,” according to Jim McCallum, president, Milliken’s Flooring Business and EVP of Milliken & Company. “Our WellBac™ carpet products are Red List Free, containing no harmful chemicals, and all our flooring products have 100% transparency in materials to 100 ppm. We prioritize sourcing materials locally and manufacture our products regionally to decrease shipping distances.” Milliken hopes to develop long-term partnerships with architects, designers, corporate clients and others around the world who share the company’s commitment to sustainability.

In recent years, Milliken’s Flooring Business has captivated the interior design community with the beauty and performance of its product lines. Sustainability is another element of great design. “Our M/PACT program proves that flooring can achieve a designer’s aesthetic and performance objectives without sacrificing sustainability considerations,” adds McCallum. “We all have the ability to make an impact, and we look forward to continuing the work and the dialogue surrounding climate change through our M/PACT initiative.”

[1] as calculated and verified through an ISO14025/ISO14040 compliant LCA and published in third-party EPD.

Source: Milliken & Company