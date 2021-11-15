Hexion’s Composite Technology Wins Two Major Industry Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — November 15, 2021 — Hexion’s composite technology expertise was recently recognized by The Society of Plastic Engineers (SPE) at its Annual Automotive Innovation Awards Program.

“In partnership with industry developers, we are constantly adapting our composite resin portfolio to answer manufacturers’ increasing need for strong yet lightweight alternatives to metal, that can be produced at faster speeds,” according to Ann Frederix, senior vice president, Coatings & Composites. “Our ongoing advances in resin technology can help manufacturers reduce vehicle weight and at the same time, hasten production of high-performance composite components.”

“We are pleased to be recognized by the SPE for this powerful demonstration of the positive impact of advanced epoxy-based materials,” said Francis Defoor, Hexion global market segment leader for transportation. “These awards represent our ongoing commitment to creating innovative new products with sustainable attributes on behalf of our valued customers, as well as our dedicated research and development teams.”

Epoxy Resin System for Mass Production of Rassini Composite Helper in Ford F-150 Model

An EPIKOTE™ epoxy resin system from Hexion specified by Rassini was recognized by SPE in the Chassis/Hardware category in the North American division and also won the “Grand Award” selected among the winners of all categories. The award highlighted Rassini’s innovative rear suspension system found in Ford Motor Company’s new 2021 model of the F-150 pickup truck.

Rassini has developed and manufactures the hybrid rear suspension, which consists of a parabolic main steel leaf supported by a composite helper. With this hybrid suspension, the same stiffness and durability as a conventional multi-steel leaf spring pack is achieved, while realizing a significant weight reduction of 30 percent. In addition to the positive impact this has on the vehicle’s overall carbon footprint and payload increase, the lighter weight component provides a smoother engagement, less friction and noise.

Rassini selected Hexion’s EPIKOTE Resin TRAC 06150 with EPIKURE™ Curing Agent TRAC 06150 Epoxy resin system as it enables the robust mass production of the composite helper spring. The EPIKOTE Resin TRAC 06720 binder is essential for fabric stabilization and automated preforming of a large directional stack of fabric plies, and is fully compatible with the fast cure resin system.

High Performance Epoxy Resin System for Daimler Gearbox Carrier Recognized by SPE Central European division

Daimler was recognized as the “Grand Innovation SPE Award” winner by SPE with their submission of a gearbox carrier in the Power Train category in the Central European division. The award highlighted Daimler’s innovative carbon fiber component found in the AMG GT Black Series.

Hexion’s high-performance EPIKOTE Resin TRAC 06398 based epoxy system is specified by Daimler and enables the production of this lightweight structural part using a Filament winding process and provides an outstanding thermal resistance.

