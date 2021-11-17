Frankfurt am Main: Techtextil And Texprocess 2022: Discover Innovations Live Once Again

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — November 17, 2021 — Restart after the pandemic: Techtextil and Texprocess are once again set to bring together the technical textile and textile processing sectors at physical events in Frankfurt am Main from 21 to 24 June 2022. Trade visitors can look forward to numerous exhibitors and a broad spectrum of themes.

With around eight months still to go before the first editions since the corona pandemic of Techtextil, the leading international trade fair for textiles and nonwovens, and Texprocess, the leading international trade fair for processing textile and flexible materials, around 900 exhibitors from currently 45 countries, including the organisers of numerous joint stands, have already registered to take part in Frankfurt am Main.

The registration status is over 85 percent for Techtextil and over 70 percent for Texprocess based on the last events in 2019.

“The sector is in motion again and people have a great need to find out about the latest developments and see innovations live. Over the last one and a half years or more since the outbreak of the pandemic, companies have had faced a variety of new challenges. Many of the companies have undergone a complete restructuring and, simultaneously, launched a host of innovations. Now, they want to discuss them with an international audience of trade visitors”, says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt.

“Techtextil and Texprocess will provide a look ahead in June 2022. The distortions of the industry due to the pandemic and the commitment to sustainability are directing the focus even more toward flexible, digitally automated and sustainable production structures. Among other things, these will also be more regional than before,” said Elgar Straub, Managing Director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabric and Leather Technologies. “Adapted technological solutions exist and are increasingly in demand. The high registration numbers show the need for exchange.”

Both trade fairs will be held as hybrid events with many supplementary digital services for exhibitors and visitors in addition to the live exhibition and programme of events.

Sustainability as a key theme

From the UN Decade of Action, which calls for the implementation of sustainable development targets on a global level by 2030, to the EU Green Deal, which aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, or the Act on Corporate Due Diligence Obligations in Supply Chains (‘Lieferkettengesetz’) recently passed by the German government, which makes companies responsible for human-rights infringements in their supply chains, sustainability is a vital subject that is also driving the textile industry and to which, given its size and impact on people and nature, the sector can make a substantial contribution.

With Sustainability@Techtextil and Sustainability@Texprocess, the two leading fairs will put the spotlight in June 2022 on the sustainability concepts of the companies and organisations taking part. Expert discussions will supplement the subject. Moreover, a special category of the Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards will honour outstanding achievements relating to sustainability in the sector.

New: area for international textile start-ups

Dynamic and multifarious: the textile sector is in motion and textile start‑ups are active in numerous future-oriented fields, such as 3D design, blockchain, e-commerce and sustainability. For the first time, Techtextil and Texprocess will introduce international start-ups for technical textiles and textile processing on a special area supplementing the popular ‘Young Innovative Companies from Germany’ area supported by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs, which spotlights companies based in Germany that have been on the market for a maximum of 10 years.

Additionally, young people in the textile sector can benefit from the Texprocess Campus with its presentations by universities and other institutes of higher education.

Focus on the denim industry at Texprocess

From cotton growing, via dyeing processes that conserve water, to finishing: the timelessness of denim fashion has not only given rise to a host of myths and facts revolving around sustainability but also to a multitude of innovations in the sector. With the Denim Future Factory (DFF), the denim industry will be a thematic focal point at Texprocess 2022.

Programme of events with forums and innovation awards

With the Techtextil and Texprocess Forums, visitors to both fairs can look forward to highly topical and multi-faceted insights into a wide variety of subjects throughout the two events. The Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards will also be given for outstanding new developments in the fields of technical textiles, nonwovens and functional apparel textiles, as well as technologies and methods for processing textiles and flexible materials, in 2022.

New layout and hygiene regulations

In 2022, Techtextil and Texprocess will be held for the first time in the western section of Frankfurt Fair and Exhibition Centre with Halls 8, 9, 11 and 12. With regard to the applicable hygiene regulations, Messe Frankfurt maintains close contact with the relevant authorities in order to ensure the best possible protection of exhibitors and visitors at all times.

Techtextil and Texprocess from now on always in even years

With the postponement of the two fairs until 2022, both will change their cycle of events and shift permanently to even years. The new dates for the subsequent edition have also been set: 23 to 26 April 2024.

Registrations for the coming editions of Techtextil and Texprocess are still possible.

Posted November 17, 2021

Source: The Messe Frankfurt Group