Early Bird Registration Has Opened For Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas 2022

ATLANTA — November 16, 2021 — Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will return to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia May 17-19, 2022. Those who register prior to Friday, February 18, 2022 will have the opportunity for substantial cost savings on exhibit hall, symposium and special event purchases.

The co-located events will bring decision makers from all of the major industries that touch technical textiles, nonwovens, sewn products, equipment and technology together in one place to experience the latest innovations. With a single badge, visitors gain access to the show floors of both shows, including 500+ exhibiting companies, international media outlets and pavilions representing top contributors to the global textile industry, providing unparalleled exposure to new business opportunities and potential partnerships.

Running concurrently with the show floor, the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Symposia will each feature expert-led sessions on pivotal advancements, research and technology for the textile, nonwovens, and sewn products industries. One, two, and three day passes to each show’s symposium can be purchased through online registration.

The shows will each offer a wealth of additional educational and special features including The Studio and The Academy, with more information to be released in the coming months.

Visitors are encouraged to register in advance not only for financial savings but to ensure a seat in the Symposium, and for minimal wait times during on-site badge pickup. The Official Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas Reception will take place on the second evening of the show, May 18, 2022 and does have a capacity limit, so all parties are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information on the upcoming edition of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, May 17-19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, please visit the show’s joint website.(https://techtextilna.link/rql)

Posted November 16, 2021

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America