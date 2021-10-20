Scott Bader Italia Established 

WELLINGBOROUGH, UK— October 20, 2021 — Scott Bader is pleased to announce the formation of Scott Bader Italia.

Scott Bader Italia has been established to ensure they serve their growing base of Italian customers operating in various markets including, marine, land transportation and building & construction.

The Scott Bader Italia office will continue to work closely with their strategically positioned Italian distributors for the distribution of their innovative composite, adhesive and functional polymer product ranges.

Antonio Giampà, Sales Manager for Scott Bader Italia, joined Scott Bader in early 2021. He is an Aerospace Engineer with 15 year’s experience in the composites market.

He said: “I am delighted that Scott Bader Italia has been established and I look forward to working with our key customers and distributors in the region. I will put all my knowledge, expertise and passion to turn Scott Bader Italia into a successes.”

Posted October 20, 2021

Source: Scott Bader Company Ltd