Orion Engineered Carbons To Implement A Carbon Dioxide Surcharge For All Carbon Black Products Manufactured In Europe

HOUSTON — October 4, 2021 — Orion Engineered Carbons, a global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, announced today that effective January 1, 2022, the company is implementing a carbon dioxide (CO2) surcharge on all carbon blacks produced in Europe, to the extent contracts allow.

The official EU Emission Trading System (ETS) aims to support the EU climate neutrality target by 2050 and the intermediate target of at least 55 percent net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990. The EU ETS has entered its fourth trading phase (2021-2030) resulting in additional costs based on direct CO2 emissions for the carbon black industry.

In consequence, the company will introduce a respective surcharge to its customers in order to continue being a reliable, long-term global supplier of high-quality products and services while manufacturing its carbon black products safely and sustainably.

Posted October 4, 2021

Source: Orion Engineered Carbons