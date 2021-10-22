Media One Launches RecycleTex™ Fabric

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — October 21, 2021 — Media One is launching a line of fabrics for dye-sublimation transfer, direct dye sub, latex & UV made from 100% recycled yarns, called RecycleTex™.

“We’ve developed a line from our most popular products, now using a recycled yarn construction, with a digital finish for dye-sub, UV & Latex printing that produces incredible color for direct & transfer applications,” said Jason Bartusick, CEO & Head of Product Development at Media One. “Brand owners are becoming more environmentally conscious, and we’re seeing more demand for green options.”

Our beach-themed fabrics are available in 63″, 126″ & certain products up to 5M. The list of products available with RecycleTex recycled yarns are: TXFM – “Imperial” flag material, iTex “Moonlight” a backlight SEG & POP fabric, TXSD “Doheney” a versatile display, backlight, & backdrop fabric, and TX-Illuminate Premium “Malibu” a bright white SEG UV-compatible blockout material.

These fabrics are available also with antimicrobial coating on special order, but core products can be ordered by the yard, & cut to specific lengths for your project. They are also available for same-day shipment for orders received before 2pm Pacific time.

More details about these fabrics:

100% Polyester Flag – TXFM “Imperial” Weight: 107g/sqm 3.15oz/sqyd Width: 63″, 126” & 196″ Application: Lightweight flag & Banner applications Features: 100% polyester warp-knit, traditional flag construction with a soft-texture, allows ink penetration for dual side viewing & excellent durability. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Backlight/SEG – iTex “Moonlight” Weight: 255g/sqm 7.52oz/sqyd Width: 63″, 126” & 196″ Application: Banners, POP, SEG, Tradeshow displays Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. Ideal for backlit applications with great opacity & excellent durability. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Display – TXSD “Doheny” Weight: 230g/sqm 6.78oz/sqyd Width: 63″, 126” & 196″ Application: Display, Soft signs, Backlit & Backdrop applications. Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. Environmentally-friendly, versatile fabric with a light stretch for indoor displays. Compatible with dye sub transfer & direct. Also UV & latex compatible.

100% Polyester Display – TX-Illuminate Premium “Malibu” Weight: 195g/sqm 5.75oz/sqyd Width: 63” & 126″ Application: White-backed SEG, crease-free backlit SEG & Lightbox applications Features: 100% polyester warp-knit construction. One side coated for solvent & UV frontlit and backlit, short-term outdoor use. Also for high-quality backlit imaging. Compatible with UV & latex inks only.

Posted October 22, 2021

Source: Media One USA