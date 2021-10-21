Herculite Products, Inc. Completes Capacity Expansion

EMIGSVILLE, Pa.— October 21, 2021 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics is pleased to announce it has completed the second phase of a multiyear strategic investment into its facilities adding significant additional capacity.

Herculite’s multiyear, multimillion dollar investment is focused on strengthening their position as a global leader in high-performance reinforced textile composites by increasing production capabilities, expanding manufacturing capacity, and improving organizational efficiency.

The recently completed phase was specifically focused on increasing manufacturing capacity at its Emigsville, Pennsylvania facility. This additional capacity has allowed Herculite to further grow its U.S.-based workforce, achieve record fabric production levels and respond to the historical and unprecedented demand across all Herculite product lines.

The next phases of Herculite’s strategic investment will continue to build on our long history of operational excellence. This strategic investment will significantly advance our organization in its mission to help our customers grow their business by delivering products and services of exceptional value distinguished by their quality and innovation on time.

Posted October 21, 2021

Source: Herculite Products Inc.