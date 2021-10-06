Dimension-Polyant Achieves Climate Neutrality Goals And Furthers Sustainability Initiatives 

PUTNAM, CT — October 6, 2021 — With climate change, landfills, and ocean pollution concerns dominating headlines, consumers are doing their part by purchasing sustainably-made products from companies they feel good about. As a result, brands and retailers are looking to suppliers for sustainable solutions in the development of earth-friendly products.

This heightened awareness led Dimension-Polyant, the world’s leading sailcloth producer and manufacturer of X-Pac® lightweight, durable and 100% waterproof laminates developed for packs and bags, to develop a multi-tiered sustainability initiative. With the goal of minimizing negative impact on the environment Dimension-Polyant’s sustainability program is built around climate-neutrality, sustainably sourced materials, longevity of its products, and recycling methods for its used materials.

Gate-to-Gate 100% Climate-Neutral

Since 2021, Dimension Polyant’s Kempen, Germany and Putnam, CT production facilities have been 100% climate-neutral. Carbon emissions have been recorded within the DIN ISO 50001 framework and significantly reduced through the use of green electricity, green gas and other measures. All remaining emissions are being reduced by our carbon offset program in corporation with ClimatePartner and its Plastic Free Oceans climate protection project.

“The COVID pandemic gave us time to reflect, review and take action on our sustainability goals, beginning first with making our production facilities as green as possible,” said Uwe Stein, CEO, Dimension-Polyant. “We are proud our commitment in 2020 directed us to being 100% gate-to-gate carbon neutral in 2021. We are also pleased to have teamed with ClimatePartner in its marine protection program that ensures less plastic gets into the sea and used instead for recycled material – an initiative near and dear to our hearts.”

To help consumers identify its eco-friendly materials, Dimension-Polyant developed its cleenTEC® seal, a name derived from the words clean and green. Materials carrying the cleenTEC® seal are guaranteed to have been manufactured in climate-neutral production facilities and include one or more environmentally-friendly innovations.

cleenTEC® Cradle-to-Gate Carbon Neutral + Responsible Materials

Understanding the use of recycled materials furthers the reduction of carbon emissions by saving valuable resources being removed from the earth, Dimension-Polyant is expanding its X-Pac® range of environmentally friendly materials to complement its popular VX line of laminates. Its new RX Line is made of 100% recycled polyester made from USA-sourced PET bottles.

Circularity – Durability is the new green

One of the eco-friendliest things we can do is keep our products longer. According to the company, Dimension- Polyant and X-Pac® durable materials are built for the long haul, not the landfill. That said, Dimension-Polyant is also searching end-of-life solutions for products made with its used materials together with the Saxon Textile Research Institute (STFI).

“Sustainability is a journey, and we’ll continue along our path to lower our carbon footprint and work with our brand partners to develop products their customers can feel good about purchasing, and using over and over again,” said Stein.

