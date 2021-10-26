Crypton To Introduce Crypton® CELLIANT®: The First Woven Upholstery Fabric With CELLIANT Infrared Technology For Commercial And Residential Design 

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — October 26, 2021 — The Crypton Companies (Crypton LLC and Nanotex LLC) has partnered with Hologenix® LLC, maker of CELLIANT® infrared technology. The two have collaborated to create a new textile innovation, Crypton® CELLIANT®, the first woven upholstery fabric with Celliant.

Celliant, ethically sourced minerals embedded into fibers, reflects natural body heat back to us as infrared energy. It has been clinically tested and proven to increase cellular oxygenation for improved energy, stronger performance, faster recovery, better sleep and overall enhanced wellbeing. With the tagline “easy care meets self-care,” the new Crypton Celliant fabric additionally offers Crypton’s legendary performance characteristics. These include moisture- resistance, stain-resistance, spill-repellence, odor-resistance and cleanability. Both Crypton’s contract fabrics and its Crypton Home lines will offer collections of this innovative blend of Crypton performance along with Celliant’s energy-enhancing properties, creating a new benchmark for performance fabrics in interior upholstery applications.

Crypton Celliant is exclusively woven at The Crypton Mills at Broad River, the firm’s own mill in Cliffside, N.C., and enhanced with performance technology in its research and manufacturing facility in Kings Mountain, N.C., to the highest environmental standards. Like all Crypton products, Crypton Celliant is GREENGUARD® Gold Certified. Crypton Celliant will be introduced to market through distributors in early 2022.

Ground into a powder finer than a micron, Celliant thermo-reactive minerals are embedded into yarns that are woven into skillfully crafted Crypton fabrics. Celliant is not a coating that can rub off. Crypton Celliant provides durability and the beautiful soft hand that has made Crypton the leader in high-performance fabrics. Similarly, Crypton’s spill and stain resistant performance technology is permanently encapsulated in the fibers and can’t wash or wear off.

“As the category leader and innovator of performance technologies for contract and residential markets, we are proud to introduce Crypton Celliant and the enhanced performance properties it represents,” said Lance Keziah, CEO of the Crypton Companies. “This innovation also demonstrates our strong, ongoing commitment to American manufacturing. With the introduction of Celliant technology to our fabric offering, we have found a trusted performance partner in sync with our company values and sustainability mission.”

Said Seth Casden, co-founder and CEO of Hologenix, the materials science innovation leader, “We are excited to expand our brand partnerships into the first woven upholstery fabric on the market. Marrying high-performance textiles and our infrared technology that enhances human performance is a sure win for the end user. Working with the Crypton team has been a great experience.”

Source: The Crypton Companies