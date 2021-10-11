Atlas Copco Demonstrates Wide Array Of Technologies At WEFTEC 2021

ROCK HILL, SC — October 11, 2021 — Atlas Copco Compressors will be returning in person to the Water Environment Federation’s annual WEFTEC show in 2021, after attending as an exhibitor at the 2020 virtual event. The upcoming technical exhibition and conference will be held at the McCormick Place exhibition center in Chicago, Ill. from October 16-20. Known as ‘The Water Quality Event’, WEFTEC joins the full breadth of the water sector in one place, providing a forum for visitors to explore, learn, network, develop professionally, and strengthen their connections to the water community.

“We’re excited to reconnect in person with professionals from across the water industry,” said Jeff Stallmer, vice-president, Atlas Copco low-pressure solutions. “We have many technological advancements that we will showcase at WEFTEC – all designed with the customer in mind.”

The dedicated Atlas Copco blower team will be present to demonstrate the benefits of the brand’s many product features including integrated controls, coated bearings, VSD (VFD) drives, magnetic bearings, and remote monitoring systems, among others. Through display machines and interactive presentations, visitors can explore the technologies up close.

Atlas Copco Compressors offers seven different blower and aeration technologies for wastewater treatment. Having a complete range ensures the company is selecting the best blower technology for the application over its lifetime; when the cost of purchase, electricity usage, and service (downtime) costs are factored in.

Atlas Copco blower technology solutions include:

ZL Lobe – The Dependable Package

Thanks to the simplicity and the tested design of the lobe blower, it’s the ideal choice for difficult environments around the world that have limited supervision. 20–5,600 cfm | 4.4–14.5 psig.

ZS Screw – The Innovation Package

The ZS blower is highly reliable and energy efficient in all your applications and has the lowest possible operating costs. 160–5,300 cfm | 4.4–22 psig.

ZB Direct-Drive Turbo – Guaranteed Reliability

The ZB blower ensures a reliable and constant flow, with the highest air quality. All components are perfectly synchronized inside a compact package. 750–7,100 cfm | 4.4–20 psig.

ZE/ZA Screw – Plug-and-Play

The ZE/ZA compressor is supplied as a ready-to-go, all-in-one package, minimizing installation work and Atlas Copco Compressors LLC at WEFTEC 2019 saving time and money. 140–5,200 cfm | 14.5–58 psig.

ZM Centrifugal – The Power You Need

The ZM series is a centrifugal blower with oil-free compression and a variable number of stages, depending on the desired flow rate and pressure. 200–41,000 cfm | 1.5–20 psig.

ZHL Geared Turbo – High Flow and High Reliability

Available as one-stage (ZHL) or two-stage (ZH) solution, our geared turbo compressors provide air for applications with a high air volume flow demand and pressure. 1,400–22,000 cfm | 14.5–30 psig.

DZS Claw – Low Flow and Low Lifecycle Cost

The DZS dry claw blower is an ideal solution for applications that require a low air flow and pressure. 30–200 cfm | 7.3–33.3 psig.

For over a century, Atlas Copco has been at the forefront of compression technology thanks to a number of groundbreaking introductions. From the launch of the high-speed direct drive turbo blower range (ZB), to the first energy efficient screw type air blower (ZS), and now the range extension with multistage centrifugal blowers and exhausters (ZM), they offer a perfect solution for every application needing low pressure compressed air.

Atlas Copco has the unique ability to provide a complete integrated package of compressors, vacuum pumps, nitrogen systems, blowers, industrial chillers, and control systems.

Posted October 11, 2021

Source: Atlas Copco Compressors LLC