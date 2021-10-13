Ascent Aerospace To Exhibit At CAMX 2021

MACOMB, Mich. — October 12, 2021 — Ascent Aerospace, a provider of tooling systems, factory automation and integration services to the aerospace, defense and space industries, will be an exhibitor at the upcoming CAMX 2021 event in Dallas, Texas from October 19-21, 2021. CAMX is an advanced materials and composites exposition, bringing together various industries with high-performing, cost-effective solutions.

Ascent will have a 3D printed trim fixture displayed at the event in booth L49. This fixture was printed using a Thermwood large format additive manufacturing machine, which is located at Ascent’s Santa Ana, CA facility. The tool has an integrated vacuum system with cutter grooves and seals to ensure, when used, the part is held to the tool so it can be accurately trimmed and machined.

Sean Henson, the Global Product Manager of Composites and Additive Manufacturing for Ascent, will be presenting in the CAMX Theater during the show on Wednesday, October 20 at 9:30am CDT. His presentation will include the features and benefits of utilizing 3D printed tools, the advantages of using composite materials and the cost savings associated with both.

To learn more about the innovative ways Ascent Aerospace is using composites and additive manufacturing as alternative tooling solutions, visit booth L49 at CAMX 2021.

Source: Ascent Aerospace