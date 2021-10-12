AFA Thanks Attendees And Participants Of 2021 FloorTek Expo

DALTON, Ga. — October 12, 2021 — On September 14 and 15, AFA was proud to host the Southeast’s biggest flooring industry expo, FloorTek, at the Dalton Convention Center. In 1979, American Floorcovering Alliance began to assist professionals in the carpet industry, promoting their products and providing members with cost-saving programs necessary for industry growth, and has been hosting the annual FloorTek Expo for nearly 30 years now. We were so pleased to be able to safely hold the event this year, despite the climate the COVID pandemic has created.

Since its inception, the FloorTek Expo has evolved to feature the most progressive flooring industry showcases in the United States, with more than 60 technology-pioneering companies for 2021. Although numbers were down overall for this year’s event, our exhibitors still relished the opportunity to showcase their new products and tech to eager expo attendees.

This year, AFA also partnered with local colleges to put on the portion of the event known as Future Connections, a unique networking opportunity for FloorTek Expo attendees. Future Connections served as not only an exciting opportunity for those in the job market and those looking to hire, but for the industry as a whole to position itself as a viable and attractive career path for the next generation of employees.

This year AFA hosted a golf tournament in conjunction with the Expo, the FloorTek Open 2021. The golf tournament served as both a fun kickoff for the event, and a unique fundraising opportunity. All proceeds from the tournament went toward the inaugural 2021 AFA FloorTek Open Scholarship Fund.

The Expo gets better and better annually, with the addition of new components to make the experience even richer and more rewarding for all those involved. AFA and partners are already looking forward to FloorTek 2022, and making preparations to ensure it is the best year yet.

Posted October 12, 2021

Source: AFA