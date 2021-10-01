AAFA Welcomes Resolution Between The U.S. And Vietnam 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 1, 2021 AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar responded to the announcement by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai today, that Vietnam has addressed U.S. concerns in the Vietnam Timber Section 301 investigation:

“We are pleased to see that U.S. apparel, footwear, and accessories imports from Vietnam will not be subjected to additional tariffs. At a time when we are focusing on getting more vaccines to this key trade partner and unlock snarled supply chains, removal of this tariff threat is welcome indeed. We are also pleased to see Vietnam and the U.S. solidify their work to guard against illegal timber harvesting an important step for Vietnam’s sustainability journey.

“As the second largest supplier of apparel, footwear, and travel goods to the U.S. market, Vietnam has experienced dramatic growth since 2016. Additionally, Vietnam has become an important supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“All tariff relief and removal of tariff threats is good trade policy, as taxing Americans to get dressed each day is never a good negotiating tactic.”

AAFA has continuously pressed the Biden administration for additional Section 301 tariff exclusions and retroactive renewal of all expired exclusions. Last week, AAFA penned a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on this issue and the simultaneous shipping crisis causing out of control freight rates, historic logjams at U.S. ports, delays, and costs that are wreaking havoc on supply chains and America’s economic recovery.

Posted October 1, 2021

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)