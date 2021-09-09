Xaar’s Ultra High Viscosity Technology ‘Frees Creativity’ For Label And Packaging Print

CAMBRIDGE, UK — September 9, 2021 — Xaar, the inkjet printing technology group, says the advanced capabilities of its Ultra High Viscosity technology demonstrates the significant difference that inkjet printing can make to labels and packaging.

Part of Xaar’s ImagineX platform, Ultra High Viscosity technology ensures Xaar’s printheads deliver high impact, productive and efficient results for volume digital label and packaging printing applications.

By enabling an extended high colour gamut and fluids with larger particles and more pigment, colours are more vibrant and whites and blacks stronger – this unbeatable capability to print high opacity, especially whites, in a single pass is extremely useful for delivering impact on many labels and direct-to-shape packaging printing applications.

In addition, fluids, and inks with viscosities of up to 100 centipoises (cP) can be jetted in a single pass, further opening up opportunities for label and packaging printers to deliver new and exciting finishes for clients across a wider variety of packaging materials, with a high degree of efficiency and productivity.

Energy is also saved because UV fluids, which previously required heating to 45 degrees before jetting, can now be laid down at room temperature. Overall, less fluid is required as well, making the process even more sustainable.

Further, high-build varnish embellishments can be achieved more easily, to add texture, visual impact, and functionality (such as ink that resists cracking on flexible surfaces) to labels and packaging. From braille and tactile warning triangles on labels, to the latest haptic effects for a high-end look and real shelf presence for rigid and flexible packaging, with Xaar’s Ultra High Viscosity technology results can be achieved that have traditionally only been possible by using screen printing.

Graham Tweedale, General Manager of Xaar’s printhead business unit, said; “We are already seeing how Ultra High Viscosity technology is opening up new possibilities for Xaar in a number of applications, particularly label and packaging.

“Whereas previously inkjet printheads have typically been only able to jet fluids of around 8 to 12 cP, our technologies enable printers to jet much higher viscosities, achieving a wider colour gamut and unparalleled opacity, and can be used to print an extensive range of special effects.

“In addition, after many years of requests from clients to be able to print higher molecular weight photopolymers to increase resistance and flexibility for printed materials, our Ultra High Viscosity technology has realised this capability, truly unleashing the power of inkjet.”

Ultra High Viscosity technology is available across many of Xaar’s printheads including the Xaar Nitrox, the 50x series, and Xaar 2002.

