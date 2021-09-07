ViewSonic Announces Exclusive Partnership With Pantone, “Colorpro Talks – The Power Of Color”

BREA, Calif. — September 7, 2021 — ViewSonic[i], a global provider of visual solutions, and Pantone®, the world-leading authority on color, have partnered up to launch a series of events titled ColorPro™ Talks – The Power of Color. This exclusive collaboration will feature industry experts and color specialists who will share insights into the importance of color, light, and contrast in creative work. The in-person event will take place in London on September 9, 2021, and will be broadcast online on September 19, 2021, those who are interested can visit the registration site and sign up to participate.

“ViewSonic ColorPro has always been committed to creating intuitive tools with high color performance. Color has the power to move and affect us and ColorPro sees its importance for creatives, designers, and artists,” said Oscar Lin, head of Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “We are pleased and proud to be working with Pantone to host the ColorPro Talks events. We hope to provide creators precise color insights and inspire people all around the world to further evolve their creative process.”

“We are excited to build upon our collaboration efforts with ViewSonic to deliver accurate, reliable color for creators and artists all around the world. For Pantone, the ColorPro Talks events are a great opportunity to engage with and educate designers and creatives,” says Iain Pike, Director of Licensing at Pantone. “With the increased popularity of Pantone Colors as a means to clearly communicate creative intent, Pantone is delighted to work with ViewSonic to evaluate and license ViewSonic’s ColorPro VP2768a model as Pantone Validated.”

The second session of ColorPro Talks, taking place in London will showcase acclaimed photographer Dan Rubin, the creator of Apple’s ‘Meet the iPhone Photographer’ event series and co-founder of The Photographic Journal, Kate O’Neill, a visual artist and co-founder of The Photographic Journal, and Edward Hattenberger, a Color Scientist at X-Rite Pantone. Creative enthusiasts and budding artists can learn about tips and tricks on managing color accuracy, and how to use Pantone® Matching System to express thoughts through color.

Participants will be able to take part in an exclusive lucky draw. The winners will have a chance to get limited-edition Pantone goodies or a Pantone-Validated ViewSonic ColorPro VP2768a monitor.

Pantone and ViewSonic have co-hosted the inaugural ColorPro Talks event in the United States of America on 25 May 2021. The US-based event featured Cliff Cramp, a world-renowned veteran illustrator and visual artist, who has worked on concept pieces for Disney and Star Wars. He shared his expertise on how color influences design, and why accuracy in color matters.

[i] The Contest is hosted and sponsored by ViewSonic International Corp., located in New Taipei City, Taiwan. ViewSonic International Corp. is a subsidiary of ViewSonic Corp. located in California, USA.

Posted September 7, 2021

Source: ViewSonic