Tiziano Guardini, Andrea Rosso And The Other Guests At At The 56th Edition Of Filo

BIELLA, Itay — September 15, 2021 — The countdown has started: there are just two weeks to go before the opening of the 56th edition of Filo (on the 29th and 30th of September) at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (Via Gattamelata 5, Milan).

At the 56th edition of Filo, yarn producers are returning to meet their customers in attendance. To highlight the willingness and the renewed desire to meet and dialogue among textile professionals, made possible only by a physical exhibition, in its September’s edition, Filo has decided to make room for a Networking Area which will host the “Dialoghi di confronto”.

The initiative consists of a series of workshops, with brief key-note speeches by leading figures in the industry. They will address highly current themes, during the two days of the exhibition. For example, sustainability, traceability, the role of fibres in the development of innovative products will be discussed.

Among the speakers who will take part in “Dialoghi di Confronto”, we now disclose two names: Andrea Rosso – creative director and “Sustainability Ambassador” of Diesel – and Tiziano Guardini – fashion designer. The complete program can be found on the Filo website.

To receive the badge to enter Filo, it is mandatory to pre-register at the following link https://filo.it/en/exhibition/badge-request/.

Access to the 56th edition of Filo is allowed only to holders of the EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent certifications.

Posted September 15, 2021

Source: Filo