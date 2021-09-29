The American Apparel & Footwear Association Calls On House To Move Forward With Shop Safe Act After Bill Passes Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 29, 2021 — The American Apparel & Footwear Association called on the House to quickly approve the SHOP SAFE Act, following its advancement out of the Judiciary Committee today. The bipartisan bill would establish trademark liability for e-commerce platforms when a third-party sells a counterfeit that poses a risk to consumer health or safety via its platform.

“The proliferation of counterfeit products on some of our most trusted online marketplaces hampers American business and puts American consumers in harm’s way,” said Christina Mitropoulos, Director, Brand Protection & Manufacturing Initiatives at the American Apparel & Footwear Association. “We are glad to see Congress prioritize the protection of American intellectual property with this bipartisan bill, and look forward to working with members of the House Judiciary committee to improve the language of the bill ahead of its vote on the floor.”

AAFA has advocated for widespread action to prevent the sale of counterfeit products. In addition to supporting the SHOP SAFE Act, AAFA has come out in support of the INFORM Consumers Act, which would increase transparency when shopping online. AAFA has also submitted recommendations to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding secondary trademark infringement liability through ecommerce. Further, a recent report by AAFA highlights that the problem of counterfeit sales has expanded from third-party marketplaces to include mainstream social media platforms.

Source: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA)