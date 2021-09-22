TESTEX AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute: Setting Standards For 175 Years

ZURICH, Switzerland — September 22, 2021 — Founded in 1846 and originally known as the “Seidentrocknungsanstalt Zürich” (Silk Conditioning Institute), TESTEX is one of the oldest companies in Switzerland. The institute’s core business was determining the commercial weight of raw silk. However, the 2nd half of the 20th century saw the decline of the silk industry, and the company underwent a transformational process. It began to extend its testing to other fibers and was renamed to TESTEX in 1970.

Its transformation into a leading independent testing institute for human ecology began in the early 1990s, and TESTEX joined the OEKO-TEX® Association in 1993. The association and its founding institutes have spent almost three decades envisioning a sustainable textile industry and pride themselves on being pioneers in sustainability solutions. Consumers and brands alike are increasingly selecting products and companies that demonstrate action and make commitments on key environmental topics like water usage and climate change.

A variety of modern testing equipment is available for both physical textile testing and analytical tests. The most modern and up-to-date testing equipment and software now allows laboratory staff to process their results competently at home and to control devices remotely, which has been an important part of TESTEX’s digitalization process.

Today TESTEX focuses on a holistic approach, offering its customers complete solutions to successfully take on the sustainability challenges that the fashion industry faces today.

Source: TESTEX AG, Swiss Textile Testing Institute