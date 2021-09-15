Sunvilla Launches Premiere Line Of Ecobello Fabrics For Its Outdoor Furniture Collections

CHICAGO — September 21, 2021 — SunVilla Corp., a designer and manufacturer of outdoor products and furniture, today announced its new Ecobello line of premiere fabrics for the company’s Portica, SunVilla, and Royal Garden brands of outdoor furniture. The new line will debut during Casual Market in Portica’s (#15-120) and Royal Garden’s (#16-108) showrooms in the Chicago Merchandise Mart.

Ecobello is an Italian-made specialty fabric line produced at one of Europe’s most eco-friendly factories that features a cogeneration plant, solar power and water recycling to reduce its carbon footprint. The line includes 60 different outdoor fabrics, including over 30 pillow pouf designs

Available in Spring 2022 for specialty and eCommerce retailers, select product lines ordered with the Ecobello line can be shipped within weeks, offering a quick-delivery option in today’s overburdened marketplace.

“Our new Ecobello products feature a unique combination of innovation, sustainability and availability, all while looking great in any outdoor living space,” said Christy Peterson, National Sales Manager at Sunvilla. “Along with its eco-friendly features, our Ecobello fabric maintains our high standards for quality, outdoor longevity, UV stabilization and colorfast performance. We think Ecobello offers a beautiful, sustainable option for today’s outdoors.”

Posted September 15, 2021

Source: SunVilla Corp.