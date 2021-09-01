Space Application Kicks Off For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022

SINGAPORE — September 1, 2021 — ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022, Asia’s leading business platform for textile machinery, will return to Shanghai for its 8th combined exhibition. It will be held from 20 to 24 November 2022 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre. Online space application has commenced on www.itmaasia.com.

Owned by CEMATEX (European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC), the combined exhibition is set to continue to be the leading-edge exhibition for global textile machinery manufacturers to extend their reach into Asia’s vibrant textile manufacturing hub, particularly China.

Mr. Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, enthused, “Since its launch in 2008, ITMA ASIA + CITME has grown from strength to strength to be a part of the transformation journey of the textile manufacturing industry in China. We are gearing up preparations for the combined exhibition and are spurred to deliver yet another successful exhibition for the textile industry. China is one of the few countries that is still experiencing positive growth. Hence, we would like to invite textile machinery manufacturers to seize the opportunities provided by the combined exhibition.”

China’s economy is projected to increase 5.7 percent next year, according to the International Monetary Fund. With China planning to move up the value chain, machinery manufacturers can look forward to plenty of business and networking opportunities at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022.

Mr. Wang Shutian, honorary president of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), shared, “China’s 14th Five-Year Plan has set the direction for building our economy into a manufacturing powerhouse that emphasises technological innovation, promotes industry collaboration and prioritises sustainability. In line with this plan, ITMA ASIA + CITME remains committed to be the most effective business platform for buyers to explore advanced manufacturing technologies.”

The last edition of ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 wrapped up successfully in June 2021. Grossing over 160,000 square metres of exhibition area, the combined exhibition hosted 1,237 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions and attracted visitorship of about 65,000 from 30 countries and regions over 5 days.

Mr. Charles Beauduin, Chairman, ITMA Services, which co-organises the combined exhibition, remarked, “The 2020 edition was successfully staged despite challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Both exhibitors and visitors surveyed were happy with their participation, proving once again that the combined exhibition has become the preferred platform for solution providers eyeing China and the regional market.”

He added, “As more countries step up vaccination programmes and ease travel restrictions, business communities are looking forward to face-to-face interactions at trade exhibitions – the ideal platforms to meet, greet and conclude deals.”

Online space application for the next edition will close on 10 March 2022. Interested exhibitors may visit www.itmaasia.com or email itmaasiacitme@itma.com for more details.

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

Posted September 1, 2021

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC