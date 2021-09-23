Microban® International And Pilot Automotive Partner To Drive Car Cleanliness

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — September 23, 2021 — Microban International and Pilot Automotive are delighted to join forces to develop car seat and steering wheel covers that stay cleaner for longer. Microban® antimicrobial technology is incorporated during the manufacturing process, producing covers that are resistant to the growth of microbes including mold and mildew.

Car interiors are rarely cleaned as regularly as people clean their homes, making them prone to the build-up of dirt, food crumbs and debris, the perfect breeding ground for microbes. This is especially evident on steering wheels – the most frequently touched part of any car – and research has shown that the average steering wheel is four times dirtier than a public toilet. Pilot Automotive car seat and steering wheel covers with Microban antimicrobial technology provide 24/7 protection for the life of the products, resulting in a cleaner driving experience and supporting regular car maintenance.

“Microban is delighted to partner with Pilot Automotive to lead innovation in automotive cleanliness,” said Gary Gagnon, Director of Business Development at Microban. “Not only does Microban product protection offer additional peace of mind for drivers, but it also inhibits the growth of degrading microbes and so extends the lifetime of the products.”

“We are delighted to offer a range of automotive interior products treated with Microban,” said Hitesh Patel, V.P. Product Management at Pilot Automotive. “The universal seat covers fit most cars and provide a stylish modern interior appearance that is easy to wipe down. The steering wheel covers are available in three unique styles and provide additional grip when driving due to the anti-slip rubber core on the inside. Our covers featuring Microban technology are easily the best choice for shoppers looking for a cleaner driving experience.”

Posted September 23, 2021

Source: Microban International