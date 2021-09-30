Local Dignitaries, Customers Celebrate Grand Opening Of Precision Textiles New Manufacturing Facility In North Carolina

TROY, N.C. — September 30, 2021 — Local business, community and government leaders joined Precision Textiles, a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as military apparel, recently for the grand opening of its new 160,000 square-foot plant located on a 25-acre campus at 163 Glen Road.

After 34 years of manufacturing products domestically out of its headquarters facility in Totowa, New Jersey, Precision Textiles has formally opened its second manufacturing facility here. The new plant is located near the facilities of many of the company’s customers in the bedding industry – a critical factor in Precision Textiles’ choice for the location of the site.

Troy Mayor Craig Jones and Town Manager Greg Zephie lead a delegation of several local business and community leaders, as well as representatives from Montgomery County Community College, who attended the event.

The opening took place during a ceremony conducted on Sept. 21 at the facility. In attendance were several members of the Precision Textiles leadership team, including Scott Tesser, chief executive officer, Peter Longo, chairman and chief operating officer. Keith Martin, vice president and Gerry Welkley, national sales manager.

“This location puts us right where we need to be,” said Precision Textiles CEO Scott Tesser, as he prepared to cut the ribbon for the opening. “We have been manufacturing out of our New Jersey facility for many years, and now we’re taking the next step. It’s critical to our growth to be located right here, in the heart of one of the largest areas for bedding manufacturing in the Southeast. This opening marks our commitment to the industry, our customers and also our employees.”

Once a textiles production plant that serviced the automobile industry, the Troy facility will eventually double the manufacturer’s needle-punch nonwovens production and boost its high-loft quilting fiber output by 50 percent. In addition to its production capacity, the facility includes warehousing space and will ultimately add 100 jobs to the Troy area, including new employees as well as some experienced staff from the textiles company, Auria Solutions, that previously operated the plant.

The new factory will enable Precision to better serve the needs of its customers throughout the nation and, in particular, reduce shipping times for its customers in the Southeast. The added capacity will also enable the company to meet the needs of both existing and new customers as it seeks new avenues for growing its business down the road.

Founded in 1987, Totowa, New Jersey-based Precision Textiles is a global supplier of coated fabrics, nonwovens and laminates for companies in the mattress, home furnishings, automotive and healthcare industries, as well as military apparel. With a specialized emphasis on flame retardant-compliant materials designed for use in mattresses and sleep products, the company manufactures its family of products at its 250,000-square-foot headquarters in New Jersey, which includes a state-of-the-art laboratory, factory and warehouse as well as a 160,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehouse facility in Troy, North Carolina. The company also operates four additional warehouses located in Los Angeles, Fort Worth, Texas, Clearwater, Florida, and Archdale, North Carolina – as well as a warehouse in Asia.

Posted September 30, 2021

Source: Precision Textiles