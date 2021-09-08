James Heal: Fundamentals Of Water Repellency Testing

HALIFAX, West Yorkshire, UK— September 8, 2021 — Water repellency is an important function of technical textiles which are intended to protect the user in wet and rainy conditions. Wet repellency testing, specifically the Bundesmann method, replicates the conditions of use and therefore provides an accurate indication of fabric performance. This method is used in the development of water repellent garments and accessories such as outdoor jackets, over trousers, walking boots, backpacks, tents and awnings.

This webinar will look at the different stages of water repellency testing, how to test in a way that is repeatable and accurate, and how to be more sustainable when using a Bundesmann. It will focus on ISO 9865, Determination of water repellency of fabrics by the Bundesmann rain-shower test standard.

Course Outline

What is water repellency testing and why is it important?

The role of water repellency in the layer system

A general overview of the test

How water repellency is measured

Issues that can impact your results

Using a more sustainable approach

When?

Choose a session to suit the time zone you are in:

Wednesday 15th Sept, 1pm – 2:00pm Eastern

Thursday 16th Sept, 8am – 9:00am BST

