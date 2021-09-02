Coloreel And D-House Announce Partnership

MILAN & STOCKHOLM — September 1, 2021 — Together, Coloreel and D-house bring trusted expertise across the textile and embroidery industry and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable, creative and innovative technologies and responsible innovation. Through the partnership, D-house and Coloreel will be able to offer clients projects exploring how to utilize the Coloreel technology for creative and sustainable embroideries, helping brands to find the way towards more sustainable manufacturing.

Visits and demonstrations at D-house are available through appointment. Customers, designers and fashion brands will be able to experience D-house capabilities and Coloreel technology on September 7th in Milan, during D-house open house. D-house and Coloreel will also co-exhibit on selected industry trade fairs, starting with Lineapelle in Milan on September 22nd to 24th.

Loreto di Rienzo, Technology Ambassador Dyloan commented:

“D-house is all about technology and sustainability, we are always on search for new sustainable technologies such as Coloreel”

Torbjörn Bäck, CEO Coloreel Group comments:

“The D-house partnership is a great opportunity for Coloreel to demonstrate our technology and for the fashion world to learn how to enhance consumer experience and perception of their brands through a new level of modern, creative and sustainable embroideries. D-house location in the center of Milan, Italy, and their expertise in running design projects will provide a perfect hub for different customers to experience the Coloreel technology hands-on.”

Posted September 2, 2021

Source: Coloreel