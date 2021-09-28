Circular Systems, Tintex Launch Premium Knits Collection Using Low Impact Materials And Dying Technology

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — September 16, 2021 — Circular Systems has partnered with Tintex, a Portugal-based sustainable textile company, to launch a premium knits collection designed with Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo high quality recycled cotton yarns using Tintex’s Colorau™ Natural Dyeing Processing, some of the lowest impact materials and processing available on the market. The collaboration establishes a new precedent for the textile industry by using a breakthrough patented process that replaces synthetic dyes with natural extracts and combining with fabric milled with yarns with up to 50-percent recycled cotton.

Circular Systems and Tintex teamed up to bring this much-needed solution to the fashion industry. Dyeing is one of the most polluting parts of the textile industry. The World Bank estimates that 17 to 20 percent of industrial water pollution comes from textile dyeing and finishing treatment given to fabric. Some 72 toxic chemicals have been identified in water solely from textile dyeing, 30 of which cannot be removed. Colorau natural dyeing process incorporates compounds of natural origin like plants into substrates to produce functional, ecological, and sustainable technology. This technology also focuses on its environmental impact by eliminating potentially toxic effluents generated by synthetic dyestuffs.

The use of low temperatures in the dyeing process and the substitution of traditional auxiliaries with natural occurring alternatives also contribute to the overall process’ impacts reduction. There is no sacrifice in color durability, as Colorau is focused on natural extracts with inherent color fastness properties that can be also antimicrobial. This unique technology is designed to mimic the beauty and authenticity of nature. The collection will be available in Thyme, Chestnut Tree, Gambier and Morus Tinctoria colors.

Texloop RCOT Primo recycled cotton is Circular Systems’ most widely-adopted impact solution reaching millions of consumers to-date. With its own innovative GRS classification from Textile Exchange (PD0067), RCOT Primo are the highest quality ring-spun yarns with up to 50-percent recycled cotton with a multitude of applications across fashion products. This fabric collection marks the first time Circular Systems has partnered up with a premiere mill partner like Tintex to execute a complete, circular material solution from raw materials to finished fabrics with natural dye.

“We’ve admired Tintex’s work for a long time. They are one of the most sophisticated knit and dye finishing mills in Europe with a strong commitment to creating the lowest impact processes and products,” said Isaac Nichelson, CEO and co-founder of Circular Systems. “We have been collaborating for years with the amazing team at Tintex. In the latest project we are excited to have combined our best in class recycled cotton Texloop RCOT Primo with their Colorau process to produce a beautiful knit fabric collection, with colors that are both long-lasting and fabrics that are circular by design.”

“This collaboration with Circular Systems is a great example of how the industry is evolving to become a synergetic and integrated platform of ideas. Through a process of co-creation we are placing the consumer at the center of the business We celebrate how our teams aligned to achieve this common objective of bringing the Best-in-Class technologies to the market.” said Ricardo Silva, CEO of TINTEX.

The collection is available for purchase through Tintex and can be viewed on their website. The collection will also be presented to commercial buyers at Premiere Vision Paris from Sept 21-23. Tintex Booth Number 3B4 3C3.

Source: Tintex