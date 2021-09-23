At The 56th Filo Edition ‘Ricucire Il Futuro’ By ITS TAM Biella

BIELLA, Italy — September 23, 2021 — Sustainability, recycling of materials, education, and training, these are central themes for textile industry, and they will cover as a fil ruge the whole 56th Filo edition. This is the contest where a special collaboration between Filo and ITS TAM – Istituto Tecnico Superiore Tessile Abbigliamento Moda Biella arises.

At the 56th Filo edition, indeed, ITS TAM Biella presents the exhibition entitled Ricucire il futuro – Omaggio a Chanel.

This is a setting up which has been totally created and developed by the students attending the ITS TAM Biella: fifty years after her death, they wanted to pay a tribute to Coco Chanel’s style, while also proposing a reflection and an interpretation on current issues and problems.

The designed garments and the story of their genesis talk about an activity of analysis, research, comprehension, and invention resulting in creations which reveal technical competences and know how learnt by the students, enhancing the beauty of fabrics and yarns which have been used. The students decided to work on three themes:

COCOONING: curling up in the cocoon to mitigate pandemic’s anxiety. Chanel’s style interpreted in comfortable clothing to wear at home but also perfect for going out.

TIMELESS: a manifesto against the squandering and the nonsense of fast fashion. The re-discovery of the beauty and the quality, of endless garment which lasts in time.

IMPERFETTI: recycling and re-use as resources for a new and sustainable fashion, interpreted by using valuable but waste materials. Imperfection as signal of uniqueness.

The exhibition set up at Filo will allow the visitor to discover the process of study, ideation, and synthesis that brought to the creation of exhibited pieces.

Silvia Moglia, Director of ITS TAM, says: ‘Ricucire il futuro was born from the collaboration between Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio Biella and ITS TAM to celebrate the excellences of our territory, and in the meantime to narrate the gaze of young people at current issues. For us, as students, it has represented a great opportunity for confrontation and reflection and the possibility to put into practice the competences acquired during the two years of the course for the creation of garments that we are proud to exhibit at Filo’.

Paolo Monfermoso, Filo General Manager, states that: ‘We are particularly happy to welcome at Filo the exhibition by ITS-TAM Biella, since through the garments on exhibition, we have a concrete prove of how the past could be a great inspiration for the future of textile-apparel industry. Moreover, high skills and technical competences acquired by the students represent a specially reassuring signal for our industry, that needs this kind of competences for keeping its identity and its role in international markets’.

The 56th Filo edition will be held on the 29th and the 30th of September at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5).

