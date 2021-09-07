AATCC Committee Meetings: Connect, Meet, Attend

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — September 7, 2021 — AATCC Committees provide the helping hands, hearts, and minds that bring textile industry standards to life. Each year AATCC committees provide groundbreaking standards and conferences which fill much needed gaps in the industry. More than 40 AATCC committees will meet this fall to develop test methods, conferences, and other educational programs or publications. When you connect with AATCC committees, you can impact the textile tests used all around the world!

Administrative Committee Meetings will be October 19-22, 2021, and are remote (online) only.

Research Committee Meetings will be November 15-16, 2021, and are hybrid with in-person and remote options for all meetings. There is no fee to attend, and your input is welcomed.

Unless otherwise noted, meetings are open to all.

The Research Committee meetings are part of AATCC’s Week of Celebration. We invite you to celebrate and discover with us. The events will be held at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham, N.C.

Activities include:

AATCC Committee meetings;

AATCC Textile Discovery Summit; and

AATCC 100th Anniversary Events.

Committee Meetings attendance is free. Textile Discovery Summit is a paid event. Registration is required for both.

Committee meeting registration, meeting schedules, and information on hotel accommodations are available at https://aatcc.org/committees/. Please register to reconnect, participate, and help in the good work of the AATCC committees.

Posted September 7, 2021

Source: AATCC