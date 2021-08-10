The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Releases Statement After Senate Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Legislation

WASHINGTON — August 10, 2021 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) released the following statement from President and CEO Tony Radoszewski after the U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill:

“PLASTICS applauds the Senate passage of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, which includes key provisions to enhance waste management and replace aging lead pipes with plastic pipes.

“The waste management provisions will enhance our nation’s recycling infrastructure as well as consumer participation. The legislation provides funding support for a recycling infrastructure grant program created by the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, which was signed into law last year. The bill also includes language from the RECYCLE Act, which sets aside funding to increase consumer education and participation in the recycling system.

“While we are encouraged by language to upgrade several aspects of our nation’s infrastructure, including water infrastructure, we are very concerned with the proposed reinstatement of Superfund Taxes, which will increase costs for consumers.

As this legislative package moves forward, PLASTICS will continue to pursue opportunities to work with Members of Congress to highlight the value of plastic in rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure.”

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)