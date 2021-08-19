The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) Inaugural FloorTek Open Scholarship Fund

DALTON, GA — August 18, 2021 — In effort to inspire and support students with interest in the flooring industry, AFA has created the FloorTek Open Scholarship Fund. One impressive student will receive a scholarship funded by this year’s FloorTek Open golf tournament to be held September 13th, the day before the official start of the show. Students are invited to walk the floor of the expo to view products and industry innovations on display.

Those who wish to apply for the scholarship award can create an original essay highlighting the product they found most innovative and how it can is beneficial to the future of floorcovering. Essays can be submitted through the form on our Future Connections webpage. The AFA board of directors will review all submissions and select a recipient for the award. Winner will be announced at the AFA annual meeting in October.

Future Connections At The Expo

For those interested in attending, Future Connections is a networking event in conjunction with the FloorTek Expo. AFA has partnered with universities including Dalton State College/Wright School of Business, Shorter College, Chattanooga State, and Georgia NorthWestern to bring the future of the flooring industry this unique opportunity for networking in which students can submit resumes for immediate and future opportunities in the industry, and industry players can scout talent from the area’s best and brightest students.

AFA invites companies who are seeking quality candidates to fill open careers within their company to come out and participate by setting up a free table during Future Connections. The companies can speak with these students, accept applications, and see what the next generation is bringing to the industry.

All area students who participate in the Future Connections portion of the expo are invited to apply for FloorTek Open scholarship. We believe in the future of flooring, and we think these students are a vital piece of the puzzle.

Source: The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)