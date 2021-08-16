Techtextil North America 2021 Exhibitor Preview: Herculite Products, Inc.

Emigsville, Pa. — August 16, 2021 — Herculite® Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics, will exhibit at Techtextil North America 2021 in Raleigh, NC later this month.

Herculite representatives and product experts will be on hand to discuss recent performance textile innovations, product manufacturing capabilities, and collaborative design process. There will be samples of recently launched Architent® with Sure-Chek® Antimicrobial, a specially formulated thermoplastic fabric for tent and structures developed using Herculite’s innovative Sure-Chek antimicrobial technology. Herculite will also be showcasing its new Lightweight Crystal Clear Agricultural Curtain material, engineered to be lighter, stronger, with more light transmission than standard curtain fabrics.

Source: Herculite Products Inc.