INX International To Offer Wide Scale Of Digital And Conventional Solutions At PRINTING United In Florida

SCHAUMBURG, IL — August 12, 2021 — INX International Ink Co. continues with preparations in advance of this year’s PRINTING United Expo, October 6-8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. A complete range of conventional and digital ink and coating solutions will be featured in booth 5540, giving show attendees an opportunity to find the right choice that includes environmentally sensitive and sustainable inks.

The tried and true, high performance TRIANGLE® brand alternative inks will attract attention on the digital side with two new offerings. TRIANGLE XJL and VHS LED curable inks have a full slate of benefits to offer. XJL is a cost efficient, fast curing and low odor premium formulation that is to be used with Xeikon Jetrion label printers.

VHS is another cost efficient solution that is formulated to achieve GRACoL® standards and attain G7 targets. Suitable for use with EFI™ VUTEk® HS100 and HS125 printers, these inks feature a high chemical resistance and are compatible with OEM inks for ease of conversion.

Prodigy™ brand inks for industrial and specialty print applications will also be featured at PRINTING United. EVOLVE™ Advanced Digital Solutions has successfully helped conventional printers integrate digital inkjet printing into their operations portfolio. Ask an INX representative to learn more about this custom integration hardware program.

From a conventional point of view, INXhrc® natural-based inks have asserted their popularity since the last PRINTING United event. Through 2020, these inks have replaced 4.75 million pounds of petro-based chemicals, waxes and additives, leading to the removal of 12.8 million pounds of carbon emissions. This is a result of reducing the CO2 footprint by as much as 30% compared to standard aqueous inks.

Posted August 12, 2021

Source: INX International Ink Co.