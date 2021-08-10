First Five Dyers Graduate From Revised Specialist Degree-Equivalent Coloration Course

HOLMFIRTH, England — August 4, 2021 — A cohort of up-and-coming textile coloration professionals have become the first to successfully complete the revised ASDC (Associateship of the Society of Dyers and Colourists) degree-equivalent qualification.

The new-style course — which is unique in being the only bachelors level certification that solely focuses on the chemistry of textile coloration — was piloted by the globally recognized Society of Dyers and Colourists in 2017.

The five technical specialists have received their awards following three to four years of online study and exams taken remotely, under strict conditions.

They are Wayne Brown of Johnsons of Elgin near Inverness; Alistair Little and James Blackburn of FTS Dyers in Langholm, Scottish borders; Edward Naylor of Bulmer and Lumb in Bradford, West Yorkshire; and Benjamin Poole of David Nieper in Alfreton, Derbyshire.

Andrew Filarowski, technical director of the SDC said: “It’s vital to the industry that talented professionals are given the correct scientific foundation that will allow them to continue to innovate and advance the sector. Without this knowledge being provided to up-and-coming technicians, vital skills and techniques will be lost forever.

“The updated ASDC course reflects the modern era that we live in and includes content on the latest technology and trends — allowing our students to progress and provide untold value to their employers.”

As the student with the most meritorious results, Alistair received the discretionary President’s Diploma of Honour, on the recommendation of the Examinations, Qualifications and Accreditations Board (EQAB) which noted his “continuous improvement.” The exam board also made special mention to James and Benjamin for their academic effort.

Alistair Little, said: “The ASDC has given me an in-depth understanding of the processes that occur within my work, which will benefit my employer and my own career in a number of ways. When I got all my results I was incredibly proud of myself, it’s proved to me what I am capable of.”

Dr Antony Morton, SDC education officer and principal tutor for ASDC, said: “So much has happened in each learner’s career since beginning this programme, in terms of how they have progressed in their roles and met challenges and hurdles along the way. I am absolutely delighted on behalf of all of our graduates.”

Prof Steve Westland, chairman of EQAB, added: “It is important to note that this year, as last year, has been a particularly difficult year for the students due to the pandemic. They are therefore applauded for their commitment to the course, and examinations, and have to be congratulated for their results.”

The students’ journey was split between six modules — Colour Physics, Chemistry of Colorants, Dyeing of Natural Fibres, Dyeing of Synthetic Fibres, Dyeing Theory and Textile Printing. Ed, Ben and Wayne completed the course over four years, while Alistair and James took three years.

The ‘class of 2021’ is the first to have studied within a revised module structure, featuring Dyeing Theory and Textile Printing for the first time, and under the invigilation of a new external examiner Professor Martin Bide.

Usually, a day of celebration is held, with an official presentation of certificates but COVID has meant this event is currently on hold.

Source: Society of Dyers and Colourists