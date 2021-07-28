The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) 2021 FloorTek Innovations Showcase

DALTON, GA — July 28, 2021 — The American Floorcovering Alliance will be showcasing a variety of new, cutting-edge industry products through their 2021 FloorTek Expo Innovations Showcase. Attendees will get up close and personal opportunities to view these new items before they become available.

Products featured in the Innovations Showcase include items from brands like AEI, Eltex, Freeman Schwabe, Taconic, Tuftco, and more. AEI will be presenting their TE-101 tight end/broken detector for carpet yarn warping. Freeman Schwabe is set to feature their new Die Cutting Press for cutting carpet tiles and planks with new integrated features for side die loading and die staging. Other items attendees can see include the Gilbos Dyna Jet High Speed Air Entanglement Winder for superior yarn winding and processing, Modra CreelMT automated yarn creeling system for tufted carpet manufacturing, and much more.

The FloorTek Expo is the most exciting industry event of the season. Set to be held September 14th and 15th at the Dalton Convention Center in Dalton, GA, the Expo will feature networking opportunities for flooring industry professionals, new product launches through the Innovations Showcase, Seminars, and the FloorTek Open golf tournament with proceeds benefiting the inaugural 2021 AFA Floorcovering Industry Scholarship. Tickets for the FloorTek Open are still available through the website at https://floor-tek.com/.

Posted July 28, 2021

Source: The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)