Riegel Linen, T-Y Group And Harbor Linen Complete Merger To Become 1Concier — Provider Of Linens To Hospitality And Healthcare Industries

MIAMI — July 20, 2021 — Riegel Linen, T-Y Group and Harbor Linen (a former division of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.) have completed their merger into one company 1Concier. The new brand name builds off the heritage of high-service, entrepreneurial drive of the three legacy companies and highlights the role we play in delivering quality linen products that ensure a comfortable and memorable experience for hospitality and healthcare guests.

The combination forms an industry-leading provider of textiles and OSE for hotels, cruise lines, restaurants, commercial laundries, linen suppliers and long-term healthcare facilities.

“This rebranding to 1Concier caps off a period of dramatic transformation for the company as we reposition ourselves for success in the rebounding economic landscape,” says CEO Chris Nelson. “With investment from our new private equity owner Lion Equity Partners, we have merged the three companies into one team, with a shared spirit, culture and fully integrated systems. We have combined our product portfolio of bedding, towels, robes, healthcare products and table linens into an even larger one-stop shop to meet the needs of the hospitality and healthcare industries.”

The new company has recently restructured its sales organization into geographic orientations with a heightened focus on personal attention toward customers. 1Concier has also streamlined supply chain processes to better serve customers. 1Concier has consolidated its headquarters into its Miami location and maintains an office in Aiken, S.C.

Nelson adds, “As our new name indicates we are all about exceeding expectations to enrich the guest experience. We know how to solve the challenges hospitality and healthcare organizations face. Using our consultative approach and industry expertise we guide customers through the available product options or design custom solutions specific to their needs.”

The company’s new website is www.1concier.com.

Lion Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in acquiring corporate carve-outs, announced in October 2020 that its affiliate, Lion Equity Holdings II, LLC, acquired T-Y Group and Harbor Linen (“TY-Harbor”) from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Riegel Linen LLC was purchased from Mount Vernon Mills in November 2019.

Posted July 20, 2021

Source: 1CONCIER