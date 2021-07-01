Elevate Textiles Furthers Climate Action Role With Commitment To Business Ambition For 1.5°C Campaign 

CHARLOTTE, NC — June 30, 2021— Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions, is excited to announce its commitment to the Business Ambition for 1.5°C Campaign, building upon Elevate’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Elevate and its distinguished brands including, American & Efird (A&E), Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components, continue to affirm and advance its commitment to setting science-based emissions reduction targets across the entire value chain that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Elevate has also set a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050.

“Elevate is proud to be among leading companies who have committed to set science-based emissions reduction targets and are taking action to drive towards a more sustainable future,” said Jimmy Summers, Chief Sustainability Officer for Elevate Textiles. “The need for business leaders to fight for a new-zero economy by 2050 is increasingly crucial and we are actively participating in global strategic initiatives including SBTi, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, ZDHC Programme, and the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, among others.”

The Business Ambition 1.5°C Campaign is an urgent call-to-action for companies to set emissions reduction targets that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The Campaign is led by the SBTi in partnership with the UN Global Compact and We Mean Business coalition.

Elevate joined the SBTi in 2019. SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets. Elevate is actively in the process of establishing and validating its SBTi targets.

Posted July 1, 2021

Source: Elevate Textiles