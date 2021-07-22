Comau Has Been Named A 2020 Supplier Of The Year For The Third Year In A Row By General Motors

GRUGLIASCO (TURIN), Italy— July 21, 2021 — Comau was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the 3rd year running that Comau has received the Supplier of the Year award, in addition to having received the GM Innovation award at the 2016 Supplier of the Year event.

“As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

“Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs,” Amin said. “We are pleased with what we’ve accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead.”

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

“Comau is honored to be named Supplier of the Year for the third time in a row. As a leader in high-performance framing, bodyside and Body in White systems, we appreciate GM’s recognition of our commitment to their success. This important award reflects our customer-centric approach to creating and sharing value, which has been a fundamental pillar of our longstanding collaboration,” said Giacomo Del Panta, Chief Customer Officer. “I would also like to thank the extended Comau team, whose dedication to achieving exceptional results continues to drive our ability to bring high-quality, innovative manufacturing solutions to meet the evolving needs of the automotive industry.”

