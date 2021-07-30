BRN Sleep Products Establishing Operations In Orangeburg County, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — July 23, 2021 — BRN Sleep Products, a premium manufacturer and supplier of bedding products, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The more than $4.3 million investment will create more than 300 new jobs.

Founded in Turkey in 2006, BRN Sleep Products specializes in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases as well as marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

Located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg, BRN Sleep Products’ new facility will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

“As the industry leader in innovative bedding solutions, we are beyond excited for the opportunity to invest in both South Carolina and the United States. We look forward to growing with Orangeburg and the surrounding communities.” -BRN Sleep Products Owner Berna Gözbaşı

“Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for companies of every kind continues to pay off, and BRN Sleep Products’ investment in Orangeburg County is a testament to that. This investment will have a tremendous impact on the continued growth of Orangeburg County and the state of South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Foreign direct investment is a crucial element of South Carolina’s business environment, and we are excited that BRN Sleep Products has joined the roster of international firms that have decided to call South Carolina home. I look forward to watching this company and its leadership thrive here for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“It’s another win for Orangeburg County with the announcement of BRN Sleep Products selecting Orangeburg County as their newest manufacturing location. With capital investment to exceed $4.3 million and more than 300 new jobs for our citizens, we are grateful of the impact BRN will have on our community. Welcome, BRN. We look forward to watching you succeed in your new home – Orangeburg County.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“Welcome BRN Sleep Products to Orangeburg County, and congratulations to our friends and partners in Orangeburg on today’s announcement. BRN Sleep Products is joining an expansive international business community in the county and bringing fresh opportunities for local workers. We know you will feel right at home as you set up your new operations.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam

Posted July 30, 2021

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor