Atlas® Delivers Faster Solar Simulation Testing

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL. — July 7, 2021 — Atlas, the global supplier of weathering testing technology, has announced the expansion of its German commercial weathering testing laboratory to provide even faster solar simulation testing.

International customers now have the ability to significantly expedite research, development and quality control of materials and products for automotive, electronics, aerospace and military applications – even on short notice.

Part of the Atlas Weathering Services Group, the Linsengericht-Altenhasslau-based facility is the largest weathering testing laboratory in the world with an ISO 17025 accreditation.

With the addition of the SunEvent® 600 from Atlas partner Weisstechnik to its Atlas® SC340 and SC1000 climatic testing chambers, Atlas delivers greater access to best-in-class, solar testing instruments for accelerated simulation of the effects of sunlight, temperature and humidity – including those found in extreme climate zones.

And because Atlas is a leader in both outdoor and accelerated laboratory testing, customers have the assurance that all simulations are as realistic as possible.

Posted July 8, 2021

Source: Atlas Material Testing Technology GmbH