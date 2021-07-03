3DLOOK Recognized In Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Retail Technologies, 2021

SAN MATEO, CA — July 28, 2021 — 3DLOOK, the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology, has been acknowledged as one of the Sample Vendors in the ‘Mixed Reality’ category of latest Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, a go-to report covering the most transformative technologies in the retail space.

3DLOOK’s impressive achievements should be considered by CIOs of large multichannel retailers when prioritizing technology investments to support retail digital transformation and innovation. The company’s data-driven size and fit recommendations, along with virtual try-on functionality and advanced body data and shape analytics, are widely adopted by clothing and apparel brands looking to increase business efficiency. Brands that use 3DLOOK’s solutions have reduced return rates by up to 48% while increasing conversion by four times year over year.

“Use of mixed reality applications has accelerated in the last 12 months as consumers have not been able to access physical store locations due to COVID-19[1] ,” says the report. The need for such solutions “… has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic as retailers strive to connect with customers to instill convenience and confidence in remote shopping ‘touchless’ environments.[1] ” According to Gartner Hype Cycle, “… Size and ‘best fit’ recommendations using AR can drastically reduce return rates and improve conversion. The ability to ‘visualize,’ manipulate and interact within an environment can increase sales. Access to consumer and application data can be used to make informed business decisions and increase customer loyalty[1] .” We believe 3DLOOK’s technology offers all that and a lot more to modern clothing retailers.

The company’s CEO Vadim Rogovskiy said on occasion, “The entire team at 3DLOOK couldn’t be happier about this recognition. It is only made possible by the relentless work ethic, dedication to customer service and focus on constant innovation that are the foundation of our organization. At 3DLOOK, we’re proud to not only help brands thrive and deliver unique hyper personalized shopping experiences in a rapidly evolving ecommerce-driven environment, but also to play a role in fundamentally reducing retail’s environmental footprint, a key priority for progressive brands, that has brought us this recognition”.

This acknowledgment from Gartner is the latest step in 3DLOOK’s growth trajectory. Over the past year, the business has increased nearly sixfold as leading retailers such as Tailored Brands and Dickies have partnered with 3DLOOK to accelerate their digitization efforts and offer a more personalized shopping experience driven by data intelligence. In July, 3DLOOK rolled out YourFit – the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. In March, the company announced Uniform Pro, a digital measuring, fit, and size recommendation system for the uniform industry. Earlier this year, 3DLOOK announced that it had raised $6.5 million in Series A funding, led by Almaz Capital.

July 28, 2021

