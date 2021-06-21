Standard Textile Co., Inc. Expanding Operations In Union County S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — June 15, 2021 — Standard Textile Co., Inc. (Standard Textile), a leading global provider of end-to-end solutions for the institutional textile and apparel markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Union County. The more than $15 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile partners with industry leaders to create products and services that solve the unique needs of the healthcare, hospitality, interiors and home markets.

Located at 100 Highpoint Drive in Union, Standard Textile’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Standard Textile team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Union County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with related project costs.

“We are excited about the expansion of our facility in Union, South Carolina. In addition to meeting growing demand, this expansion allows us to create a state-of-the-art rapid prototyping center for the development of innovative products and a showroom to share the company’s innovation history and unique products. We are grateful for the partnership we have with the South Carolina Department of Commerce and with Union County and for their commitment to helping innovative companies thrive in the region.” -Standard Textile Chief Operating and Finance Officer Bradley Fry

“South Carolina’s textile industry has a very rich history, and this sector continues to provide jobs and investment throughout our state. We’re proud of Standard Textile’s growth within our borders and we’re excited to see their continued success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“When companies like Standard Textile expand in our state, it shows that the textile industry is as important to our present and future as it has been to our past. We congratulate this great company on their success, and we look forward to continuing the partnership in the future.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are proud to partner with Standard Textile as they continue to grow and provide tremendous career opportunities for Union County citizens. This expansion is another testament to the fact that Union County is a great place to locate and grow your business.” -Union County Supervisor Frank Hart

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor