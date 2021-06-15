SGS Launches One-Stop-Shop For Mattress Testing In Farmingdale, N.Y.

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — June 10, 2021 — SGS — a testing, inspection and certification company — has announced an expansion of its mattress testing services in its testing facility in Farmingdale, N.Y.

The 15,000-square-foot physical and fire testing facility now offers a one-stop-shop to those manufacturers and retailers seeking a complete mattress testing service. New physical testing equipment now broadens the labs scope to include Cornell Impact Testing and Roller Testing.

This covers the following standards:

ASTM F1550-16;

BFD IX-11;

16 CFR Part 1633;

BS 6807:2006;

BS EN 597-1 2015; and

BS EN 597-2-2015.

Bobby Brown, director of operations, said: “We’re proud of the excellent reputation we have established within fire and flammability testing for a host of industries from apparel to aerospace.

“Sleep products have always been a core aspect of our service and we are delighted to expand our testing capability to support an industry that affects all of our lives. To consumers around the world, we believe it’s only trusted because it’s tested.”

SGS Furniture Testing Services

SGS offers a comprehensive furniture testing to help the industry assess the safety and the durability of a wide range of indoor and outdoor furniture products for adults and children, including:

Mechanical testing;

Chemical testing;

Finish testing;

Textile testing;

Flammability testing;

Electrical safety and performance testing; and

Comparison testing/fit for use (FFU) test/performance test.

Source: SGS