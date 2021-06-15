Luxury Bags Created With Eco-Friendly Compo-SiL® Vegan Leather

HSINCHU, Taiwan — June 3, 2021 — Experienced silicone product manufacturer General Silicones (GS) is proud to share the creation of luxury fashion handbags and tote bags using Compo-SiL® vegan leather. The prototypes are designed and manufactured by an experienced local OEM bag manufacturer.

It was the first time for the manufacturing partner to use silicone-based vegan leather.

“It was a pleasant surprise how easy it was for our manufacturing partner to work with Compo-SiL vegan leather,” said Allen Yang, head of Business Development of GS. “Thanks to our patented technology, the bag maker combined our silicone leather without difficulty to the bag’s different inner material with HMA adhesives. Compo-SiL is the only silicone rubber began leather that accepts adhesion with HMA adhesives, giving designers the opportunity to explore the many advantages silicone rubber can add to products to the fullest. The prototypes were created to demonstrate that Compo-SiL is an excellent vegan fabric for the luxury fashion industry.”

An Eco-friendly Alternative to PVC Based Faux Leather

The demand for animal cruelty-free leather alternatives is growing each year. Finding high-quality animal leather alternatives without opting for plastic and harmful PVC-based faux leather products is not always easy. Compo-SiL leather by General Silicones is an eco-friendly fabric made of silicone rubber. Silicone has a low carbon footprint during manufacturing and is environmentally friendly. The material is widely used for skin-friendly baby and medical products for its harmless properties.

A Versatile High-quality Vegan Fabric for Luxury Brands

General Silicones developed the patented Compo-SiL technology allowing the company to create silicone rubber sheets suitable for the mass production of leather products. The fabric’s surface can be embossed to create the structure and feel of various types of leather. The pigmentation is adjusted to clients’ demands with eco-friendly pigments. Hot glue adhesions and roll-to-roll processing of large quantities of this silicone leather is possible thanks to unique and patented Compo-SiL technology.

Fashion brands and leather goods manufacturers can contact the sales team of General Silicones at compo-sil@gsweb.com.tw for more information on the prototypes, or visit www.compo-sil.com.

Posted June 15, 2021

Source: General Silicones