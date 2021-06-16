Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires Swift Textile Metalizing

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — June16, 2021— Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. (“IPS”), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”), today announced the acquisition of Swift Textile Metalizing LLC (“STM” or “the Company”).

STM is a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered metalized fabrics used in electromagnetic (“EMI”) and radio frequency interference (“RFI”) shielding applications. The Company maintains key positions on long-lived aerospace, naval, and ground defense platforms critical to the next generation of national defense. Located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, STM was founded in 1955 and throughout its history has remained at the forefront of conductive and reflective fabric materials science. Since 2015, the Company has been owned by Steve Sigmon, who has guided the business into new end markets and impressive growth.

Steve Sigmon, owner and President of STM, said, “STM has found an ideal partner in IPS that will continue STM’s legacy of innovation, problem-solving, and collaboration while diligently supporting our customers to solve their most difficult challenges. It was clear from my time with the IPS team that we share similar visions for the future, and I couldn’t be more excited for the future of the business.”

Rich McManus, President and CEO of IPS, commented, “Since we first met Steve and were introduced to STM, we have continued to be impressed by not only the quality of his company, but also the experience, depth, and dedication of his team. It is truly an exceptional organization, and we take the responsibility of partnering with Steve and his team for STM’s next chapter very seriously and with great humility. Together we are excited to continue building a world-class materials science business.”

Posted June 16, 2021

Source: Arcline Investment Management