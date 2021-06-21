Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) Launches CONNECT, An Online Community

ROSEVILLE, MN — June 17, 2021— Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI) recently launched CONNECT by IFAI, an online community. This new initiative will facilitate valuable networking amongst industry peers and will allow for industry-wide conversations.

“One of many things the last year has taught us is the importance of connection and networking. With this in mind, we’re excited to launch our newest IFAI member benefit, CONNECT by IFAI” said Steve Schiffman, President and CEO of IFAI.

CONNECT by IFAI is equipped with a variety of features to help engage with industry peers, find answers and learn with fellow IFAI members. There are also badge and ribbon labels to showcase certifications, member organizations and industry accomplishments.

A discussion board in the online community provides the opportunity to post questions and find answers. There is a dedicated Resource Library where documents are housed to allow for resource sharing. Any attachments posted to discussions are automatically archived in the library and members can add additional resources to share helpful information.

If a member would like to look for a supplier or a fabricator to help complete a project, CONNECT’s directory is available and can be searched by name, location, company, business type, market served and more.

IFAI.com/CONNECT is open to everyone, but only IFAI members have full access to all the tools.

Posted June 21, 2021

Source: Industrial Fabrics Association International (IFAI)